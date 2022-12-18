St. Brown (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
St. Brown was spun to the turf at the end of a 20-yard reception early in the first quarter and remained there for a spell before going to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. With St. Brown's Week 15 over and Chase Claypool (knee) and N'Keal Harry (coach's decision) inactive, the Bears will be down to Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Nsimba Webster at wide receiver.
