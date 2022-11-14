St. Brown rushed twice for nine yards in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With Chase Claypool being added to the team last week, and Byron Pringle returning from injury in this game, Chicago simply didn't have much volume available for St. Brown in a game Justin Fields threw 20 passes. With fewer than 10 scrimmage yards in five of his last seven games, his production from the first few weeks of the season seems to have disappeared, making him a low-upside fantasy option.