St. Brown rushed once for one yard in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

Despite Justin Fields throwing 27 passes and St. Brown playing on 64 percent of the snaps, this was the first game this season in which he failed to see at least two targets. He's averaging one catch for 18 yards while not reaching 40 receiving yards in any game. He'll likely remain a low-upside fantasy option unless his role in the offense changes.