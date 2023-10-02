St. Brown caught his lone target for 21 yards in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
With Chase Claypool a healthy scratch, St. Brown took the field for the first time this season. He was targeted 17 times in 13 games last season in 2022, and should he continue to play over Claypool, St. Brown could continue to see light target volume.
