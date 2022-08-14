St. Brown had an eight-yard run in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Satruday.
St. Brown has drawn praise for his red-zone ability in August practices, but he had a minor role in his first preseason game with his new team. It seems as if he's competing for a depth role behind Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed).
More News
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Strong start to camp•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: New competition at receiver•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Officially signs with Chicago•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Limited role in 2021•
-
Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Snags two passes in Week 18•