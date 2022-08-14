St. Brown had an eight-yard run in the Bears' 19-14 win over the Chiefs on Satruday.

St. Brown has drawn praise for his red-zone ability in August practices, but he had a minor role in his first preseason game with his new team. It seems as if he's competing for a depth role behind Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed).