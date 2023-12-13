St. Brown (pectoral) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

St. Brown and fellow wideout DJ Moore (ankle) both opened the week as spectators for practice, though Moore was able to play through the injury in last week's win over the Lions and looks likely at this stage to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns. Meanwhile, St. Brown was sidelined against Detroit, and his inability to practice Wednesday doesn't provide much early optimism that he'll be back in action this weekend. Even if St. Brown is able to overcome the pectoral injury and gain clearance for Sunday's contest, he won't be a high-priority option in Chicago's passing attack.