St. Brown (pectoral) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, head coach Matt Eberflus labeled St. Brown as "week-to-week," so the veteran wideout could be in line to miss game action beyond Sunday after he wasn't able to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. St. Brown's upcoming absence becomes all the more interesting after depth receivers Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones (illness) were added to the injury report Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday. It's more a problem for the Bears than fantasy managers, as Chicago uses three-receiver sets less often than most teams and hasn't provided many targets for any pass catchers besides wideout DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet. Even No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney has struggled to stay involved while playing a vast majority of the snaps on offense week after week.