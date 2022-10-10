St. Brown caught two passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
St. Brown matched his season high with two catches and the 24 yards represented his second-best yardage total of the year. With Justin Fields averaging fewer than 20 passes per game, there won't likely be many upside games for St. Brown.
More News
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Targeted twice•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Shows versatility•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Scores in Bears debut•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Should get snaps Week 1•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: First catch of preseason•