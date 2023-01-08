St. Brown sustained a knee injury during Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
The Bears made the ruling on St. Brown late in the third quarter, deeming him questionable to return. If he's unable to do so, he'll emerge from Week 18 having caught his only target for three yards.
