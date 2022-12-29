St. Brown (concussion) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Making his first appearance on the practice field since suffering a concussion Week 15 against the Eagles, St. Brown still has multiple phases to complete before the Bears can clear him from the protocol for head injuries. As for the rest of Chicago's injured wide receivers, Chase Claypool (knee) returned Thursday with a cap on his reps, while Dante Pettis (ankle) didn't log any activity, leaving question marks in the position group ahead of Sunday's game at Detroit.
