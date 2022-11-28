St. Brown caught a seven-yard pass in the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
St. Brown has 37 yards over his last five games while posting fewer than 25 yards in nine of his last 10 contests. Unless he sees a significant uptick in weekly targets, he'll remain a low-upside fantasy option.
