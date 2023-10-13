St. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

St. Brown was unable to practice at all during the week after hurting his hamstring in last Thursday's win over Washington. Tyler Scott, Velus Jones or Trent Taylor could see more opportunities behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney in Chicago's receiving corps Sunday, while St. Brown will set his sights on returning in Week 7 against the Raiders.