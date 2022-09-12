St. Brown posted an 18-yard touchdown reception in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

With Velus Jones (hamstring) missing the game, St. Brown tied Darnell Mooney with three targets to lead the Bears receivers. On his score, there was a slight coverage bust, and he got behind the defense for the score. He should continue to see targets as long as Jones misses time. After that, he could fall outside the top-three receiver options for Justin Fields.