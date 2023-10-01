St. Brown is expected to be active for the first time this season in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meanwhile, No. 3 wideout Chase Claypool will be a healthy inactive Sunday after getting off to a poor start to the season in addition to intimating to reporters earlier this week that he's been frustrated with how he's been used through the Bears' first three games. Despite logging more than 50 percent of the snaps on offense in 12 of his 16 appearances with the Bears in 2022, St. Brown mustered an underwhelming 21-323-1 receiving line on 38 targets. While he likely won't provide an upgrade over Claypool from a pass-catching perspective, the big-bodied St. Brown is a willing and capable blocker and reportedly turned in a strong week of practice, according to Rapoport. It's unclear if the Bears plan on having St. Brown serve as a one-for-one replacement for Claypool, or if rookie Tyler Scott will also get the chance to see reps as a third receiver behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.