St. Brown should be one of the Bears' top three receivers for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darnell Mooney is the clear No. 1, with St. Brown and Byron Pringle up next in an unknown order. The difference between second and third could be big in terms of snaps/routes, as the Bears seemingly want to use a lot of heavier formations this season, carrying four TEs and two fullbacks on their Week 1 roster. It makes sense given the limited talent at wide receiver, with the likes of St. Brown and Pringle only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Rookie Velus Jones (hamstring) could also join the mix at some point, but he's listed as doubtful for Week 1, leaving Dante Pettis as the likely No. 4 receiver.