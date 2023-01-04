St. Brown and the Bears agreed to a one-year contract extension Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Selected by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards as a rookie and now has similar numbers (20-320-1) four years later in his first season on the Bears. He had only 215 receiving yards total the three years in between, but the Bears seem to have been pleased with his blocking in their run-heavy offense, as St. Brown has started each of the 15 games he's played while handling a 60 percent snap share. That said, he might just be a backup and special teams player next year if the Bears find a real receiving threat (perhaps Chase Claypool?) to pair with Darnell Mooney (IR - ankle). St. Brown figures to get his 16th start of the season this Sunday against the Vikings, catching passes from Nathan Peterman instead of Justin Fields (out - hip).