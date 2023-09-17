St. Brown (coach's decision) was ruled inactive for Week 2's matchup against Tampa Bay.

It's the second consecutive week St. Brown will be on the outside looking in, even though there had been some questions about fellow wideout Chase Claypool's status for the contest following a poor Week 1 showing. The fact the Bears kept six other receivers active for the Week 2 matchup shows St. Brown likely has a lot of work to do to move up the depth chart.