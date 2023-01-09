St. Brown caught one pass for three yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 21 receptions, 323 yards and a touchdown over 16 games played.

After failing to reach 120 yards in either of his last two seasons in Green Bay, St. Brown posted similar numbers with the Bears this year than he had during his rookie season in 2018. Going into the fifth year of his career, he's likely ticketed to be a depth option next year and beyond.