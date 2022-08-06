St. Brown has emerged as a top option in the Bears' passing attack, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
St. Brown has an advantage over the other WRs in Bears' camp, as he's played in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense during his time in Green Bay. He's been quite effective in the red zone, as his 6'5" frame has provided Justin Fields a big target. Although he's currently behind Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones on the depth chart, he'll continue to make his push toward earning a regular role in the offense. St. Brown is going undrafted in most fantasy leagues, but if he can move up the depth chart, he may be a consideration as a late-round pick.
