St. Brown (pectoral) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
The 27-year-old wideout wasn't listed on Chicago's injury report Wednesday, but he now seems to be dealing with some sort of pectoral issue that held him out of Thursday's practice. Unless St. Brown is able to log a full practice session Friday, he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend.
