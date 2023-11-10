St. Brown caught a four-yard pass in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
St. Brown played 39 percent of the snaps after missing four weeks with a hamstring injury. Often used as a blocking receiver, the veteran has been targeted once in each game he's played, and it's unlikely his role will change going forward.
