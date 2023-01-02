St. Brown caught two passes for 20 yards in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
St. Brown has posted at least 20 yards in four of his last five games, but he's only surpassed 25 yards just once since Week 8, and his lack of volume will make him a low-upside fantasy option in Week 18 against the Vikings.
