St. Brown caught one pass for five yards In the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
St. Brown posted fewer than 10 yards for the third time over the last five games, and he's failed to find the end zone since Week 1. Although he has games with 39 and 48 yards this season, his lack of consistent production makes him a tough player to trust in fantasy lineups.
