St. Brown failed to catch a pass but gained nine yards on the last play of the game in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

On the final play of the game, the Bears were pitching the ball around in an effort to tie the game. On the play, St. Brown was one of the players involved, running for nine yards before pitching the ball to a teammate. This was the first time in four games that he's posted fewer than 18 yards. With 11 targets on the season, his fantasy scoring ceiling is limited.