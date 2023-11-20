St. Brown caught two passes for 19 yards in the Bears' 31-26 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The two targets St. Brown received represented the first time in four game he had more than a single target. Unless his role in the offense changes, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.
