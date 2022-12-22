St. Brown (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bills.

Meanwhile, Chase Claypool (knee) is listed as doubtful for the contest, which sets the stage for Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis to lead the Bears' Week 16 wideout corps, with Velus Jones and N'Keal Harry candidates to mix in. St. Brown will now look to gain clearance to play Jan. 1 against the Lions.