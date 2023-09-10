St. Brown (coach's decision) was ruled inactive for Sunday's season opener versus Green Bay.

St. Brown caught a career-high 21 passes (on 38 targets) for 323 yards across 16 games with Chicago last season. However, his role should be diminished in the team's now crowded wide receiver corps this season, as DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are expected to round out the team's starting trio. With Velus Jones (coach's decision) also inactive, veteran Trent Taylor and rookie Tyler Scott will slot in as the Bears' reserve wideouts Week 1.