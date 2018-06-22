Kush is competing for a starting role at guard, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears are set at both tackle positions and Kyle Long is cemented in his role at right guard. With Cody Whitehair expected to secure the first-string job at center, Kush is likely competing with second-round rookie James Daniels for the final starting gig along the offensive line. Even if Kush doesn't make the cut, he should nonetheless hold down a significant rotational role during the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories