Kush left practice early Sunday due to a tight left hamstring, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribunereports.

The severity of the injury is relatively unknown but given how far away the regular season is the Bears may err on the side of caution. Kush projects to function as a utility lineman for Chicago this year.

