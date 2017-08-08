Kush (hamstring) was officially placed on the injured reserve Monday, Adam Hoge of WGN reports.

This move was expected, as Kush tore his hamstring at practice. he was slated to be a swing player for the interior of the Bears' offensive line. His presence would have been helpful behind the currently injured Kyle Long (ankle). However, this injury does not figure to impact any of the Bears' skilled positional players heading into the season.