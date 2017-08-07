Kush tore his hamstring and will be out for the year, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kush was slated to be a swing player on the interior of the Bears' offensive line, making him especially helpful while Kyle Long (ankle) works his way back to full health. For now, this injury won't impact the fantasy prospects for any of Chicago's skill position players, but they lost valuable depth to the line.

