Play

Saubert signed a contract with the Bears on Saturday.

Saubert will provide depth to a Bears tight end depth chart that just saw Adam Shaheen (foot) join Trey Burton (calf) on injured reserve. Saubert is expected to fall behind J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell in terms of playing time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories