Play

Saubert caught one pass for 11 yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Saubert hauled in one of two targets, and he now has 59 yards in six games this season. He won't be a recommended fantasy option in Week 17 against the Vikings.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends