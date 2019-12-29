Saubert caught a 10-yard pass in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with two receptions for 21 yards in two games.

With the Bears having suffered numerous injuries at tight end, Saubert was able to earn playing time at the end of the year, though his fantasy impact was minimal. He's signed through next season, though he'll likely be battling for a roster spot during training camp.