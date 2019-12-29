Play

Saubert caught a 10-yard pass in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with two receptions for 21 yards in two games.

With the Bears having suffered numerous injuries at tight end, Saubert was able to earn playing time at the end of the year, though his fantasy impact was minimal. He's signed through next season, though he'll likely be battling for a roster spot during training camp.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends