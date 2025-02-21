The Bears recently informed Everett that he will be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Signed to a two-year, $12 million contract last offseason, Everett opened the 2024 campaign in a timeshare with Cole Kmet but didn't keep the role for long. Kmet was back in his familiar role as a near-every-down player by the end of September, leaving Everett as the No. 2 tight end in an offense dominated by three-wide sets. Everett finished the season with eight catches for 36 yards on 13 targets, ending his five-year streak with more than 400 receiving yards. He'll turn 31 in June and figures to settle for a smaller contract this offseason.