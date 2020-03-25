Play

Ifedi signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since being drafted by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Ifedi has struggled transform into a reliable starter. The 25-year-old will now get the benefit of a fresh start in Chicago, and he could see the opportunity to test his abilities at guard after having spent most of his time in Seattle at right tackle.

