Bears' Germain Ifedi: Questionable after limited practice
Ifedi (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Ifedi was limited in all three of Chicago's practices this week. If the right tackle can't go, Rashaad Coward could slide over from right guard or Lachavious Simmons could take Ifedi's spot.
