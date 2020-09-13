site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-germain-ifedi-set-for-week-1 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Germain Ifedi: Set for Week 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ifedi is officially active for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Ifedi was dealing with an undisclosed issue during training camp, but as evidenced by this news, he's ready to play and handle duties as the team's starting right guard Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 3 min read