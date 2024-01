Dexter recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

This was the first game since Week 3 that Dexter posted more than two tackles in a game. In addition, after not entering the sack column until Week 14, the rookie has recorded at least half a sack in three of his last four games. He'll likely remain a low-floor IDP option in Week 18 against the Packers, but he could boost his value if he can add another sack.