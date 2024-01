Dexter finished the season playing 17 games, leading to 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks on 410 snaps.

Dexter was a defensive tackle for the Bears, playing between 42 and 50 percent of the snaps in 11 games. With one or fewer tackles in 13 games, he had very low production as an IDP. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Dexter will likely see a similar role since he plays a position that typically results in players rotating in and out often.