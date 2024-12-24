Dexter (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Dexter was injured in Week 14 against San Francisco and has missed Chicago's last two contests. He's trending in the right direction after logging a limited practice last Friday following a pair of DNPs. Dexter has been a bright spot for the Bears' defense this season, logging 44 tackles (23 solo), including 5.0 sacks, 16 QB hits and a pair of fumble recoveries. Chris Williams, Byron Cowart and Zacch Pickens paced the Bears in defensive snaps at defensive tackle against the Lions this past Sunday.