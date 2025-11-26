Dexter (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The third-year pro from Florida was not listed on Chicago's injury report Tuesday but was limited Wednesday, suggesting this hand injury occurred during practice. Dexter has appeared in all 11 of the Bears' games this season, recording 26 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. If he's sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Eagles, Andrew Billings will likely have an expanded role on Chicago's defensive line.