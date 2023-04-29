The Bears selected Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Chicago opted to pass on Jalen Carter but was able to circle back and get one of the next-best interior defenders in the class in the second round. Dexter was a five-star recruit out of high school and looked the part at Florida. The 310-pounder had over 50 tackles in each of his final two seasons and wowed at the combine by running 4.88 in the 40-yard dash. His size is such that he can eat up blockers and clog run lanes, but the athleticism adds another element to his game and he could make some disruptive plays in the backfield as well.