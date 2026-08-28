Dexter (hamstring) is unavailable for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Titans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Amid trade rumors as he enters the last year of his rookie contract, Dexter suffered a hamstring injury at practice two days ago. With the severity of the injury unclear for the moment, Dexter is unlikely to be traded and his status for Week 1 is also up in the air. The 2023 second-round pick recorded 43 tackles (21 solo), including 6.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries during the 2025 regular season.