Jarrett (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Lions.

After playing 39 defensive snaps and recording three tackles in Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Vikings, Jarrett opened Week 2 prep with back-to-back DNPs before logging a limited session Friday. The veteran missed only three regular-season games over his first eight seasons in the NFL. However, he was sidelined for the second half of 2023 due to an ACL tear and posted modest numbers in his return last season, prompting the Falcons to release him this offseason in a cap-saving move. Jarrett quickly landed with the Bears on a three-year deal worth $43.5 million, and he's expected to be a force for Chicago's defense in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler is still considered one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL, but he's finished a season with more than five sacks only once since 2019.