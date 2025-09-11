Jarrett (knee) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Bears' walkthrough Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jarrett played 39 defensive snaps and two snaps on special teams in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings, recording three total tackles (one solo) in the contest. The defensive tackle may have picked up a knee injury in the process, but it's also possible that Wednesday was just a scheduled day off for the veteran. Jarrett's status at practice the rest of the week will provide more clarity to his availability for Week 2 versus Detroit.