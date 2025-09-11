default-cbs-image
Jarrett (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Jarrett has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Vikings. The 2015 fifth-rounder would have to return to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday against the Lions. Andrew Billings is the top candidate to start alongside Gervon Dexter at defensive tackle if Jarrett is not cleared to play.

