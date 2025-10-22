Bears' Grady Jarrett: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarrett (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Jarrett has missed each of Chicago's past three contests while dealing with a knee injury. He did return to a limited practice last Friday but wasn't cleared to suit up in this past Sunday's win over New Orleans. Jarrett has a chance to make his return this Sunday against Baltimore, though how he does in practice the next two days could ultimately determine whether he'll suit up.