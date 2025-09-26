Jarrett (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with a knee injury since the beginning of September, and after a week of no practice participation, he'll miss his first game of the season in Week 4. Jarrett has tallied four total tackles over 120 defensive snaps in his first three contests as a Bear. In his absence, Chris Williams is likely to play a larger role on Chicago's defensive line.