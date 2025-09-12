Jarrett (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

The veteran defensive lineman opened the Bears' week of practice with consecutive DNPs due to a knee injury. However, he upgraded to limited work Friday, suggesting he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. Jarrett played 39 defensive snaps in Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Vikings, recording three total tackles. If he's unable to go in Week 2, rookie second-round pick Shemar Turner will likely make his first NFL start.